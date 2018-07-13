A Lifetime of Wisdom Courtesy of Twitter

Despite what the famous book told me, I didn’t learn all I needed to know in kindergarten. I learned a few things there, like please and thank you and not to eat the paste no matter how much it looks like fluffy frosting. Most of the rest was learned from growing up in a dysfunctional home, cutting my own bangs one too many times, and having a rare tumor. But I really acquired all my Dalai Lama level wisdom from Twitter. And now, you can too. Here’s every bit of advice you need to live a happy and successful life.

On health and diet:

You may think you want a donut, but you really want two. — Kristen (@awkwardwit) July 10, 2018

On beauty and aging:

You can buy that new mature lady face cream with a pink tint or you can just get rosacea. — Mary (@AnniemuMary) July 10, 2018

On living a clean life:

Do drugs, not crafts. Wait.

Shit. — Sooz (@CruisinSoozan) June 20, 2018

On finding love:

If your heart is struggling for words, just send her a song. — ℳ (@Love_bug1016) June 17, 2018

On being bilingual:

Loudly loading or unloading a dishwasher is a marital language all its own. — Christopher Layton (@LaytesAgain) July 8, 2018

On the grass not always being greener:

Everyone fondly remembers the '80s until you take away their cell phones. — Stabbatha Christy (@LoveNLunchmeat) June 22, 2018

On coping in the Trump years:

Egg salad sandwiches on wheat bread are ideal comfort food in these difficult times. — Myrna Tellingheusen (@PearlsFromMyrna) June 30, 2018

On being polite:

You people swear too much. — Böb Jänke PhD (@Bob_Janke) July 10, 2018

On cultivating empathy:

Everyone has had a heartbreak that changed them. — Katie poo on you (@katie_bilotta) July 10, 2018

On fashion and fatherhood:

As a dad, if your cargo pants rip, a new pair begins to form underneath the torn pair — Robert Knop (@FatherWithTwins) July 9, 2018

On killing two birds with one stone:

It's amazing how a simple shift in perspective can change your entire life. I quit thinking of vacuuming as a chore and instead I now think of it as the machine I turn on to drown out my kids whining. My house has never been cleaner! — MyMomologue (@MyMomologue) July 11, 2018

On adulthood being overrated:

Being a responsible adult blows 0/5 stars. Do not recommend — Rebel Elle ❤️ 🇺🇸 (@RebelEll) July 2, 2018

On keeping it real:

We're all here just to say some shit and see who notices. You're no better. — Napoleon Dolemite (@nappydolemite) June 27, 2018

On blogging, from your friendly neighborhood blogger, me:

Pssst. I don't know if you know this, but your blog isn't secret if you put it on the internet. They're going to find out you're talking shit about them and confront you at Thanksgiving dinner and it's going to be awkward as fuck. — Christine (@SickChristine) July 11, 2018