For When It All Gets To Be Too Much

On Black Friday, while others were out arm wrestling suburbanites for a great deal on Instant Pots, I was out for a hike. It was a beautiful day. The sky was clear, the air crisp. I was excited to finally be able to explore trails I’d never hiked before. I was happy. I was content.
After a solid twenty minutes, my leg began to feel weak. I’d never hiked this far into the greenway before and was unsure of how far I had to go. From past experience, I knew I only had a certain amount of time before I would be experiencing pain and begin limping. I started to panic a little bit. What if I couldn’t make it out in time?
Newton’s First Law of Motion states in part, a body that stays in motion will remain in motion. That has alway been true of my leg since the surgery. Usually, if I just power through and keep going, I can make it, but if I stop at all it becomes that much more difficult to keep at it. So, I walked faster and faster. Head down, intent on getting out before my leg gave up, no longer concerned with being awed by the beauty around me.
In a split second, I went from carefree and happy, grateful for the ability to walk to tense and anxious, unsure of why I even decided to take this hike on at all. Thankfully, I made it out while still able to walk fairly well, but my mind had already shifted and was on its own path. Racing thoughts of the rest of my life having to be carried by a compromised leg, what life would be like if I had a recurrence and had to start chemo again. My head was spinning.
I’d like to tell you I haven’t been struggling since learning there was cell activity found in my latest MRI, but I have been and it has been more persistent than I was prepared for. I’m a big fan of falling apart now and again on the road of illness (I’ve written about it here and here). In fact, I think it’s an almost essential part of the process. But you can’t stay there. Falling apart is a pit stop. It can’t be the destination. Lately, I’ve been feeling myself teetering on the edge of parking my ass in the breakdown lane and I knew I had to snap out of it.
So, I went looking. I went in search of what typically breaks the cycle for me when it all gets to be too much. I found a few gems and I thought I’d share them with you, with the caveat that if you’re finding yourself unable to shake the cobwebs and the dark days and you need more that a little pep talk, do not hesitate to reach out for help. I have used both talk therapy and medication at different points in my life to help me out of dark places. There is no shame in that, my friends.
With that said, here they are, in no particular order, a few of my favorite happy things:
Kid President’s 20 Things We Should Say More Often: Kid President is a kid, but he’s not the President. I wish he was. He’d do a far better job than the orange toddler that currently holds the position. Kid President is Robby Novak and he has brittle bone disease. When I watch this video, a kid with magnetic charm so cheerfully spreading positivity, I’m reminded of the countless surgeries he’s endured and I’m forced out of my self imposed woe. Things are bad sometimes, for sure, but this kid will make it better for you. I promise.
Mystery Science Theater 3000: My brother turned me on to this show when I was a kid. It blew my mind that someone had found a way to make money doing exactly what we did at home, make fun of stupid television and movies. MST 3K is brilliant comedy. The basic premise of the show is a scientist is sent to space and forced to watch cheesy movies. He builds a few robot friends and together they rip B movies to shreds while we, the audience, laugh our asses off. And, really, any funny movie or show will work. If Monty Python and the Holy Grail is your thing (it certainly is mine), do that. Or watch Drunk History if that does it for you (it does it for me). Whatever works. Whatever show or movie makes your sides split, turn it on and tune everything else out.
This TED Talk (or any other TED Talk): Living in a body that is hellbent on destroying itself can be a little emotionally taxing. Physical problems can intertwine with our mental and emotional health. I find it difficult at times to separate them. One of the ways I’m able to cope is by marveling at the complexity of my disease. It’s not easy doing that when my disease causes my leg to go out from underneath me, but every now and again I can look at it from a fresh perspective and find the whole idea of my ‘scar tissue gone mad’ tumor pretty damn fascinating. Jill Bolte Taylor does that so beautifully in her TED Talk. She is a scientist who suffered a stroke while studying mental illness in the brain. She walks you through every step of her stroke in graphic and stunning detail and shares the superb lesson she learned from it all. It’s tremendously inspiring and heartwarming and well worth 20 minutes of your time.
Music: I have music, specific music, for every shade of all my moods. When I’m feeling pent up and need to get a few tears out I call on Jeff Buckley and Nina Simone. There’s Pink Floyd and Jack Johnson for relaxing. Amy Winehouse always helps me with my soul searching. Pissed off? Kendrick Lamar and Nine Inch Nails are only happy to assist with that. When I’m happy, Led Zeppelin or Tom Petty or Rush. But when I’ve got to dig deep, when I need a hand getting out of the darkness, there’s Sia. One day, during treatment, when I didn’t think I could carry on for one more second I did a google search for inspiring songs. Sia’s Alive was on the list and it became my anthem. So, whatever song or artist or album it is for you, listen to it and listen to it again and again and again and again until you don’t need to anymore.
Go outside: One of my biggest fears, should I ever have to go on chemo again, is that I won’t be able to hike. I found hiking after my surgery when it was clear I would never be able to run again. Running, before all this mess, had been my outlet. I felt strong and capable when I ran. It ate up my anxiety. Running set me free. When all that was taken from me, I mourned. Beyond that, though, was the gift of hiking. It taught me to slow down and savor the beauty around me. It made me grateful. One of the side effects of my oral chemo is a skin condition that makes walking sometimes very difficult. If my tumor recurs I won’t be able to hike as much as I like and that kills me, but I must remember there is beauty right outside my door. Open your door and sit in the sun, listen to the wind, hear the birds sing. Look for the sunrises and sunsets. Find it wherever you can.
Now, you can add to the list. Tell me in the comments below what happy things you use to steer you out of the funk.
*Featured image courtesy of Pixabay
20 Comments
Definitely music for me, exercising, meditation and good old fashioned hugs. Kid President is the best!
I’m sending you big cyber hugs right now, for therapy and because you deserve them!
Thank you so much!
Anything that gets me out of my own head. Usually a long walk will do it also.
Usually reading helps me… Especially fiction. It helps me get out of my head and of my world for a little bit, gives me a break of it all.
I want to take the time to thank you Christine… I haven’t been running or hiking in a while, I keep finding silly excuses but you made me realise how these activities are part of me and essential to my happiness, and how lucky I am to be healthy and able to keep practicing them. Thank you… I’ll make usre I head out on a trail this weekend, and I’ll think of you. x
No time like the present. Tell the trail I said hello.
I adore Kid President; if everyone took a page out of his book, the world would be a much more beautiful place. Belting out Sia is a beautiful thing, too; there’s something freeing in just singing at the top of my lungs.
Whenever I’m anxious I turn to words. (Shocker.) Usually I read either Harry Potter or what I refer to as the “Georgia books,” a series by Louise Rennison that I started reading when I was in middle school. The first book is called Angus, Thongs, and Full-Frontal Snogging. They are laugh-your-ass-off-in-public funny. I loved them when I was thirteen, and I still love them now, AND this series inspired my own novel.
I’ve never seen kid president! What a total cutie.
Here is a virtual corn dog because you are my friend. 😀 I’ve never had a corn dog but I can still give my first one to you.
I’m like you with the getting outside and walking. It makes my world better.
Kid President is the best. He has a book called Kid President’s Guide to Being Awesome. It very heart warming.
I found this list of things to help one through dark times more inspiring than any other similar list. I LOVE that Ted talk and Ted talks in general help inspire me. Yes, yes, yes to music. Judee Sill’s “That’s the Spirit” is my go to when I need a lift and absolutely Sia similarly does the trick. I watched a video yesterday about a 95yr old man who had never ran before, but he decided to take up running at 95 anyway. By the time he was 97 he was world champion of the 95-100 category. He died that year, BUT there was something so positive and inspiring about the way he talked about his life. Now you & I ain’t ever going to be 97 year old running champions, but this video made me realise that life isn’t static and like you say you find the sunrises and the birds singing where you can. Oh and by the way his running style wasn’t really running. It was a kind of shuffle-trot. The point is he was moving the best way he could & it was more than good enough. God, I’m going on a bit. Also, I watch Impractical Jokers. I don’t care that it’s not particularly high-brow, it’s funny as fuck & makes me forget all the shit going on in my life. In short, great post 👍🏻
Thank you very much. My husband loves Impractical Jokers, so you’re not alone.
Cycling. You can go really fast and be a little reckless. (We have a net work of cycleways that make the recklessness fairly safe.)
I wish. I have a lot of back spasms from my surgery and where the tumors are located in my hip. For some reason, riding a bike always triggers them. Maybe it’s the way I have to sit. I don’t know.
Not so much fun then.
Which pretty much sums up things since I was diagnosed. Hahahaha!
Sorry to hear about the hike stress and the total MRI freak out 😦 that blows. Thank you for sharing this list! That 20 things we should say more often clip totally brightened my day!! 🙂
Yay!
All fab ideas!!!! I just have two teensy comments. For taking walks, would you consider a cane? (Or, if you’re vain, an umbrella with a curvy cane-like handle) That way you’d have something to fall back on. Pardon pun. 😉
Second thing is, I bought this book a couple of years ago when I heard about it; it’s great: “My Stroke of Insight: A Brain Scientist’s Personal Journey by Taylor Ph.D., Jill Bolte.” – yep, same woman whose Ted talk you saw (which I haven’t seen but should)!
xoxox
What a coincidence! And, yes, I should probably have a walking stick when I’m out hiking. I’m not on flat land anymore.
You’ve nailed my “get-out-of-a-funk” treatments of choice (almost in order, which makes me wonder if we might be onto something…)
Hiking till it hurts, then just a bit more
Seek inspiration from others who might understand. (You are on this list btw)
Music – lately its been Weeknd, but I’ve been through Sia, and Rhianna phases too.
I might add surrounding myself with friends/family that get me as well.
I’m very sorry to hear about the recent bad news (about potential cellular activity on recent MRI).
Yeah, it’s disappointing. I hope it remains stable but understand the reality of what that means for a desmoid patient.
