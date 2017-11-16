A year ago today, after waiting for hours to see my oncologist, I received the news that my tumor was essentially dead. After years of struggle, surgery, physical therapy, medication regimens that I thought might break me, it was finally over. At least I was hopeful in that moment that it might be. A year later, I’m less hopeful.
My latest MRI showed increased cell activity in my big tumor and while that doesn’t necessarily mean I’ll receive news that it’s growing at my next scan, every desmoid patient knows how that information looms in your head. I’ve never gone longer than a year and a half without a recurrence. My next scan will be a year and a half after I got word my tumor was dead. Hopeful, I am not.
When I started writing about my tumor, how this disease invaded my life, I thought about the very first person that I saw with this disease. I thought about how his presence on the internet made me think for the very first time since my diagnosis, I’m going to be okay. I wanted to be another voice saying, it’s going to be okay, but today I’m not hopeful.
I was reluctant to write anything about what I was feeling a year later, after being so very hopeful and so wonderfully enthusiastic about my prognosis. I hesitated to show you the other side, that a year later, I’m less hopeful.
The reason why I’ve let you in after hemming and hawing for an hour at my keyboard, the reason why I didn’t pull the covers over my head this morning when I really wanted to is because sometimes hopeless is part of the deal.
Sometimes it’s dark in my head.
Sometimes I feel guilty when I’m well and my friends are not.
Sometimes I hate what this disease has done to my body.
Sometimes I cry because I can’t hold it in anymore.
Sometimes I’m tired of being in pain.
Sometimes I dread being awake.
Sometimes I am so angry this happened to me.
Sometimes I’m bitter and resentful.
Sometimes I’m hopeless.
But most of the time, I’m not. Most of the time I’ve accepted that this may be a chronic condition for me. Most of the time I understand that oral chemo may be a big part of my life and I’m thankful we’ve found something that works. Most of the time I realize I’ve got it easier than a whole lot of other people. Most of the time I feel lucky as hell for going through this. But sometimes I don’t. And sometimes you have to say that, you have to feel that, you have to let everyone know.
So, I’m letting you know. A year later, I’m less hopeful.
I’m less hopeful today. I’m crying reading about how excited I was a year ago, remembering that I thought I might never have to deal with my tumor ever again. I’m letting you know I’m scared and I feel weak. I’m letting you know I’m less hopeful today, but I’m letting you know that’s okay.
A year ago today, I got some good news. A year ago today, I was hopeful. A year later, I’m not and that’s how it goes. Tomorrow I may tell you, things are not that bad. But today, today I’m less hopeful and I’m letting you know.
I’m letting you know it’s okay. I’m letting you know I’m okay. And I’m letting you know you’re okay even if you’re feeling less hopeful.
Well if you’re not going to feel hopeful for yourself, I will and you can’t stop me!
I am thankful for you feeling hopeful when I can’t. Just remember it’s that I can’t, not that I won’t.
I’m hopeful A.F. as the kids say!
Love you!! I’ll be hopeful while you cannot!😙😙😙
Love you!
Gosh I’m not sure what to say. I believe that hope is the greatest gift. I want you to have that gift every day, but I know that is unrealistic. I can’t help what is happening to you, but I can listen and I can and do care. I hope today is a good day in a thousand little simple ways and that that will be enough.
Thank you for that. Sometimes you have to break a little. Today is my day, but it’s not all bad and it won’t last forever.
Today I wrote about how I was looking for inspiration and could only find inspirational quotes which were not very inspirational in and of themselves. And then, I come here and read this, and I’ve spent the last half hour trying to track down this quote that I read on Linked In several years ago after a tragedy (#irony anyone?) because I thought it might comfort you to know that when you are feeling hopeless, your friends and loved ones are holding on to hope for you. Only the quote said it much better. But that’s the gist. So you be hopeless and we’ll carry your hope today and any other day that you need us to be hopeful for you. And it’s okay.
Thank you. I feel you guys carrying it for me.
I’m not okay today…and that’s okay. Lots of love to you.
Same to you, Mer. Always love and respect.
I can understand your reluctance to write such a post and even to think about how you felt last year. The ups and downs, from hopeful to less to, can be utterly devastating, but I think you’ve written this so very well. I just wanted to wish you all the very best because my fingers are crossed for positive outcomes for you, for news that things are the same or better rather than worse, and let you know that you are a brave, awesome lady and you rock, even when you don’t feel like you do. Hugs and love xxxx
Caz
Thank you so much.
No need for thanks, just put yourself first and try to keep a little hope burning in your heart somewhere 🙂 xx
I relate. I too feel hopeless. I too have cancer. Cancer which made me blind and put me in a wheelchair andbthat has caused constantmpain. Sometimes I am full of hope and verve. And I hardly dare say when it is dark in my head. People run when you do that. They want happy stories. Happy endings. Some days we feel hope, ithers we don’t. I understand Christine
Thank you. I appreciate that.
dstrandberg2015 took the words right out of my mouth. I won’t give you platitudes or cliches. But I hear you, I care, and I hope you find your hope again.
It will come again. Most days are good, this one was tough, but everything is always changing all the time.
Sometimes it’s hard to be happy when you’re still under stress, and that stress can take a long time to manifest and then dissipate. Hang in there–even when you’re down, I love reading your writing!
Thank you!
:’-(
Now that *that’s* out of the way, phooey on you, you can’t stop me, I’m still hopeful for you! I think all the hopefulness of all your fans (us) outweighs your UNhopefulness! So there!! We love you, you wacky gal! ❤
I appreciate you’re spirit, Ellie. Always have. ❤️
For a ‘fun’ closer look at my “spirit,” you might wanna read this little tidbit: https://crossedeyesanddottedtees.wordpress.com/2015/11/21/greece-episode-two-i-knocked-harder/
