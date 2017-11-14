If My Life Had A Soundtrack

Phil, from The Phil Factor, tagged me in his latest Music Monday post and it might be the first time in history I was excited to have to do one of these things. I can’t play any instruments, but I can air guitar like a beast. I can’t sing, but I can lip sync any of you under the table. Music is, well it’s my jam. Whether I’m up or down or anything in between, I have a song for that. The only problem I had writing this post was having to narrow the choices down to just one song.

So, here’s the deal. I tag the person that tagged me. That would be Phil, and he is appropriately linked up in the very first sentence, so be sure and check his post out. Then, I answer the questions. Easy peasy. You’ll find those below. Then, I tag a few people to carry on the musical nonsense. Of course, if you know me, you know I won’t be doing that because I’m such a blogging rebel. I do what I want. But, as always, I urge you to take it on yourself and make your own musical post. Come on, you know you wanna.

A song that reminds me of home: Blister in the Sun by Violent Femmes

Five songs that are must haves for a road trip: I love a good road trip and it was very hard for me to pick just five, but I went with:

Ramble On by Led Zeppelin

Up All Night by Alex Clare

Staple It Together by Jack Johnson

Rehab by Amy Winehouse

Don’t Stop Believin’ by Journey

A song that inspires me: I can’t say I’ve ever had an “inspirational” song in my life. That is, until chemo. I’m sure you’ve already figured out that chemo isn’t a walk in the park. I had some dark days during treatment. Whenever I would get down and feel like quitting I would crank Sia’s Alive, bawl my eyes out, clean myself off, and keep on keeping on. This song saved me then and it continues to save me now.

A song that puts me in a good mood: Signed, Sealed, Delivered I’m Yours by Stevie Wonder

A song I know all the words to: A song that I have happily cried to many a time in the tub with a glass of wine, Last Goodbye by Jeff Buckley. Many demons have been exorcised with the help of our lord and savior, Jeff Buckley. If you haven’t purchased his Grace album you need to. Immediately. Now. Do it. Why haven’t you done it yet?

A song that annoys me: Despacito. I don’t know who it’s by. I’m not going to link it. I’ve never even listened to it. I hate it just from the memes alone.

A song I used to like but don’t anymore: Literally anything by ZZ Top. I officially can’t anymore. I have imposed a personal indefinite moratorium on ZZ Top. No more. Stop.

A song I thrashed to: I have never thrashed to any song in my entire life, like never ever.

A song I like to play loud: Alright by Kendrick Lamar. The entire To Pimp A Butterfly album is cathartic perfection. If you ever find yourself with a lazy Sunday and a big fatty you should listen to it from start to finish (no shuffle here) and prepare to have your mind blown.

A song that makes me want to dance: Feel It Still by Portugal. The Man. I’m dancing right now as I type this. I danced to it the last time I heard it in a store and embarrassed my son. That was fun.

