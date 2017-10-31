900 Miles And 60 Hours

Like any sane, rational, and completely not morbid human being would do, I kept a roadkill tally on my weekend road trip. During the 450 miles I drove to visit my daughter at college and the 450 miles I drove to get back home I counted ten dead deer. To be exact, 9 whole deer, 1 deer head and 1 deer torso. The head and the torso were found in completely different states, but I’m just going to go ahead and count them as one whole deer.
Some other things I counted during my weekend away:
- At least a half dozen grande soy lattes. My name wasn’t spelled properly on any of them.
- Sadly, only one small bag of Skittles. I’m disappointed in myself.
- Easily 15 people that have no idea how to navigate a highway onramp.
- Another 25 or so that don’t understand the purpose of the highway’s left lane.
- Two prisons. Zero shock that they were both in Florida.
- One heart attack after seeing my daughter’s Halloween costume when she picked me up at the hotel.
- Two wardrobe changes before meeting my daughter’s boyfriend’s mom. What can I say? I was nervous.
- Zero problems with my daughter’s boyfriend’s mom. She was an absolutely lovely woman.
- One trip through a haunted house which resulted in ten years off my life.
- A couple of hours touring the campus of the college my daughter attends, which included only one statue selfie. I tried to keep the embarrassment to a minimum this time.
- One scary movie, The Babadook. I was thankful that my friend kept pronouncing it as The Barbadook with her New England accent. Took the edge off of things.
- One stupid movie that must have accidentally been placed in the scary movie section, Blair Witch (2016).
- 130 dollars spent at the grocery store in an effort to stock the pantry of a poor college student, including one serendipitous purchase of Bijou wine.
- Two glasses of wine and one deep conversation with my daughter’s genius physicist friend, a conversation in which he taught me the finer points of evolution and I taught him the meaning of the word kismet.
TwoThree cupcakes consumed. No guilt. NOT ONE TINY BIT.
- A couple of startling moments where it hit me that my daughter is an adult now, which I found both phenomenal and terrifying, but mostly phenomenal.
- Countless laughs and so many smiles.
- Not enough hours of sleep.
- Dozens and dozens of car duets with such musical artists as Jeff Buckley, Kendrick Lamar, Amy Winehouse, Alex Clare, Dave Grohl, Robert Plant, Loretta Lynn, Geddy Lee, Nina Simone, Sia, Tom Petty, and Jack White.
- More than a few funny looks from passing motorists.
- At least two gas station bathrooms that should be condemned.
- Zero regrets.
Advertisements
15 thoughts on “900 Miles And 60 Hours”
Awwww sounds like an excellent trip! How I miss going to the grocery store with my generous visiting parents. Also gotta love a good statue selfie…. and kitty and wine in the same pic?!–be still my heart!
LikeLiked by 1 person
She gets the fancy mac and cheese when I come into town.
LikeLiked by 1 person
This sounds like an amazing weekend. Seriously, your daughter should win a dozen costume contests. The detail is incredible.
LikeLiked by 1 person
She’s very talented. She’s been doing her own special effects makeup for awhile now. Some of it’s gruesome, but I thought this was really beautiful.
LikeLike
Sounds like a great weekend minus the roadkill. And the haunted house. And the scary movie but double the wine and I’d be in like Flynn. I saw Blair Witch Project when it came out in theaters. I’m not gonna lie. It made me uncomfortable. That costume is phenomenal. How did she do that to her eyes?
LikeLiked by 1 person
They’re special contacts. According to her she can barely see out of them. She took them out to drive to the hotel to get me, so I didn’t get the full effect, but she showed me the picture and freaked me out well enough.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sounds like a wonderful time, but only ONE bag of Skittles?! Come on! At least tell me you saved the orange ones for last because they’re the best.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I know. I know. I really should have done better. I’m slipping in my old age.
LikeLike
Sounds like an awesome weekend! I love your daughter’s costume, by the way, and I’m not surprised she won first place! Very creative!
LikeLiked by 1 person
One thing she has always excelled at is Halloween. Even as a kid she made her own costumes.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Wow! She could turn that into a business. Custom made costumes. 🙂
LikeLike
I think my heart stopped over your daughter’s costume. O-M-G.
LikeLiked by 1 person
She would love that you had that reaction.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I literally gasped out loud, and may have even “clutched my pearls” over it. haha
LikeLiked by 1 person
I did too!
LikeLiked by 1 person