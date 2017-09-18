You Are Going To Write My Next Blog Post

There comes a day in every blogger’s life when the well runs dry. Either you run out of ideas or time or patience or caffeine or Skittles. Such is the life of this blogger. Time is becoming a scarcity, as homeschooling is more structured for us when the “normal” kids start school. With no hurricanes looming and nothing happening on the health front until the end of the month I am sorta kinda devoid of ideas. Even the lattes and junk food won’t shake the cobwebs loose. And, I’ve been suffering from a lack of indignant rage, which is so unlike me. Like, what the hell?
I’ve been wanting to do a regular weekly or monthly or biweekly or every third Saturday topic, but I don’t like any of my own ideas. I wanted to make my own Proust Questionnaire, but some of the questions I came up with may be illegal in a few states, so I shelved that idea. Jojo hasn’t done anything even remotely annoying lately. What’s a blogger to do?
That’s where you come in. You’re going to write my next blog post. Hopefully you’re going to write a few of them for me. I mean, really, it’s the least you can do for me. Didn’t I give one of you a kidney or part of my liver? Or got your kid accepted to Harvard? Certainly I’ve bought crappy wrapping paper from a school fundraiser or something along those lines, haven’t I? I’ve at least said hi to you once or twice. Or maybe that was in my head. I think.
Don’t get scared. I’m not asking you to write a thousand words or come up with a doctoral thesis. Your job is actually super, super simple. You just have to come up with a question, any question. Anything you want to know about me or this blog or my disease. Need life advice from someone patently unqualified to give it? Or you can just leave some constructive criticism. General random factoids are also accepted. And the great thing is, you can do it completely anonymously through the messaging app Sarahah. If you don’t want to be anonymous you can add your name or your blog’s name at the end. I’ll add your link. Either way is cool with me.
The whole point of this is to be fun and funny and did I mention funny? If you want to be an asshole, go right ahead. I invite it. Depending upon where the hormonal pendulum swings with me I with either ignore it or mock you mercilessly, which could be very funny. Maybe not for you, but I’d get a good laugh. I grew up the youngest of 6 children. I am a master at fending off insults with brutal sarcasm. It’s one of my many gifts, which also include being able to consume copious amounts of candy without developing diabetes. Well, so far at least.
So, here’s what you do. You click on this link here, which goes to my Sarahah account, and you leave me an anonymous question or comment or two or three. Then, you share this post, pretty please, to get the word out so I have more than the only two messages I’ve received so far from bots telling me they’re horny and asking me to go to their web cam. I’m sure that’s legit and all, but not exactly what I’m looking for.
Hopefully this will be a regular thing, a fun thing. Dare I say fucking genius and hilarious? Or, maybe it won’t and the next blog post I have will be all about how Jojo tries to be the alpha vag around here by stealing my side of the bed every time I get up. For everyone’s sake I hope it doesn’t come to that. Please, don’t let it come to that.
*Featured image courtesy of Pixabay.
15 thoughts on “You Are Going To Write My Next Blog Post”
I’m horny. Please go to my web cam.
Also, can I leave my question here as I keep on getting a reoccurring error everytime I try to follow the link?
Hahahaha!! Yes. I’m laughing so hard it might take me a minute to read it, but go ahead.
Haha. Have you done much writing before starting your blog? As I think you’re very good as it happens.
I’d rather leave my question here to. Is that ok?
Yes. Totes acceptable. Send it by carrier pigeon if you must, just send it. The well is dry, sir.
I’m going to leave a random question here. It’s pretty deep and philosophical, so get ready to put your thinking cap on.
If you died today and you had to choose one person to haunt for the rest of their life, who would it be and why? You don’t have to necessarily be a scary ghost, you could just be annoying as hell. And… it has to be someone you’ve actually met before, not a random celebrity 😀
This is spectacular! Hahahaha!
Just for shits & giggles, I tried the Sarahah app thingy, but I got an error message too. It said –
“Error 403 – This web app is stopped.
The web app you have attempted to reach is currently stopped and does not accept any requests. Please try to reload the page or visit it again soon.
If you are the web app administrator, please find the common 403 error scenarios and resolution here. For further troubleshooting tools and recommendations, please visit Azure Portal.”
I will attempt to recreate my comment below –
If you could have one superpower, what would it be?
(I asked that question on my FB, and it got a bunch of attention. I’m guessing it would do the same as a blog post)
(This is Traci, btw)
(Oh, right – anonymous. Forget I said that last part, please and thank you)
That’s weird. I actually got your comment on there. And when I logout and click on the link in my post it works for me. *shakes fist of fury at the internet*
LikeLiked by 1 person
Um… can I plug my new book? It’s a memoir: “Surviving Hollywood North: Crew Confessions of an Insider.” Whaddya think? Actually, before you have a *chance* to think, here’s the link! 😉
Oh wait – that doesn’t help you by providing a blog post, does it. Hmm… thinking…
You think of a question and I’ll answer AND plug your book. How’s that for service?
LikeLiked by 1 person
OKAY!
BTW, the link worked for me. Maybe you fixed it? However, I couldn’t think of anything to write there. Yet. Sigh…
What do you think about hunting?
I hear ya……I’m in a similar “funk” with my own blog. I’ve done versions of these before…maybe they would be fun for you too……What are your idiosyncrasies ? What are your favorite things in life? I’m sure you could ‘rock’ either one and make us laugh like hyenas…lol. I did the idiosyncrasies in an attempt at humor and I have often debated about taking it down……afraid that instead of providing a good belly laugh, people are more likely to just think I’m insane!!!!! lol.
Hoping you will find some “grease” for the cogs in your mind soon……..I really enjoy your blog!!
Teresa
teresamiller.wordpress.com
