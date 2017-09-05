Dear Commenter X,

A million thanks for reading and commenting on my piece All Because I Got Sick, a raw and emotional post about the financial devastation brought upon my family by years of having to deal with my serious illness. A piece that took me three drafts, four slices of humble pie, and a bucket of tears to write. I also want to extend my eternal gratitude for suggesting that I watch the documentary The Secret to try to learn how to “outsmart” the tough times life has brought me.
No, really, I mean it. Thank you a thousand times over because when I read that I seriously had the best laugh I’ve had in well over a decade. I could laugh right now just thinking about how hard I laughed when I read your comment. And I am, laughing that is, right now. I’m thinking about your suggestion and busting out into peals of laughter. Your comment truly is the gift that keeps on giving. Cannot stop laughing over here.
I’ve never seen The Secret, but I’m familiar with the premise. You attract what you think about or some bullshit like that. According to The Secret, if my life is miserable it’s because I’m thinking miserable thoughts and if I were to just think more positively then good stuff would come my way. Which, I can say, has to be somewhat true because I think about Skittles a lot and they are almost always in my life.
I have to be real with you, though, I think The Secret is an absolute crock, complete and utter useless garbage. I wanted to just say that to you, but I was kind of feeling a little bit guilty about it because, like I said, I’ve never actually seen The Secret. I am a woman of integrity, after all. Integrity and profanity. Ok, integrity, profanity, and junk food! And, a woman of integrity shouldn’t say something sucks balls unless they know it for a fact.
Soooooooooooooooo, I popped myself a big old bag of popcorn and poured myself a glass of wine, snuggled into bed, and watched The Secret.
All 90-something minutes of it. An hour and a half of my life that I’ll never get back.
And, now that I’ve seen The Secret, I feel completely comfortable telling you, with absolute certainty, that The Secret really is bullshit. It is an absolute crock. Complete and utter useless garbage, of that I am now sure. Like, this shit is the worst. The. Worst. It is the essential oils of the documentary world.
Let’s start with the production quality, high school A/V club all the way. My 11 year old makes more visually appealing videos about what he builds on Minecraft. I take better Snapchat videos than this. Billy Mays, allegedly coked up infomercial king, were he to come back from the dead and star in The Secret: The Infomercial, would ask the producers to step it up a notch on the cinematography. Billy’s a professional, ya know? He has standards.
The actual content of The Secret is just as bad, if not worse. The panel of “experts” is composed of a couple of authors, a doctor (a D.O. mind you, not an M.D.), a metaphysician (HUH?), a couple of physics guys, and someone who is labeled a visionary. A visionary. That means nothing. Colleges don’t give out Visionary Arts degrees. Well, maybe the shitty online ones do, but you aren’t leaving Harvard with one.
So, they’re all like, The Secret is everything, man. The Secret, is like, it’s like, dude, it’s like everything and we’re all made up of energy and we’re magnets and the universe is your personal genie. You just, like, ask for what you want and BAM! The universe gives it to you because the universe will sing a song. Or I’ll sing a song and the universe will like it or the universe and I will make a duet like Kenny Rogers and Dolly Parton or something like that. Islands in the stream, that is what we are. I don’t know. It wasn’t making much sense at that point.
In all that mess I did discover there are 3 steps to The Secret:
1.) Ask
2.) Believe
3.) Receive
The documentary illustrates these steps through a short vignette of a little boy wishing he had a jazzy new red Schwinn. And who can blame him? Schwinn bikes are the shit, am I right? So, let’s just call this big dreaming little scamp, Timmy. Timmy wants that bike something fierce. He’s green with envy when he sees the neighborhood kids riding around on their Schwinns and he cuts out a picture of one and he believe with all his little Timmy heart that he’s going to get that bike.
Then!
One day!
Grandpa shows up to his front door with, you guessed it, a shiny new red Schwinn.
Well, duh, Timmy, that’s what grandpas do. They get you the good stuff. It’s literally their job, the thing they live to do. Plus, he was probably sick of hearing you whine about not having that bike and just wanted you to shut your punk ass up. Geez, Timmy, get it together.
Clearly this ask, believe, receive part is bullshit. Otherwise, I’d be making out with Benicio Del Toro right this very second. Because there aren’t too many things I believe in more strongly than my desire to play tonsil honkey with the Academy Award winning star of Traffic.
But, then it’s gets even bullshitier. Yeah, I know that’s not really a word, but I believed it was and, lo and behold, it’s a word now. The universe is my genie, after all. The Secret contends that illness is created from stress and from our not being grateful and loving enough. So, those of you that haven’t already done so had better write grandma a thank you note for that $5 check she sent you when you were eight years old or you’re definitely going to get herpes.
According to The Secret and Bob the Philosopher, the more I talk about my disease, the more disease I’m going to create. Well, damn, Bob, you could have told me that before I started this blog and wrote approximately 8 billion words (give or take) on my tumor. I guess I’m going to drop dead any second now. Also, “incurable means curable from within”, so buck up you terminal folks. You are a mere few positive thoughts away from shrinking that brain tumor or stopping your Parkinson’s.
Look, Commenter X, I’m sure you meant well, but c’mon. The Secret? The motherfucking Secret? Fuck that. I’m not in debt because I think about debt. I’m in debt because oral chemo is expensive. I don’t have a rare tumor because I didn’t think positively enough. I have a rare tumor because I have a defect in one of my genes. And the tumor is dead because of chemo and the debt is being paid off because I now have more money coming in than going out. That’s no secret.
The only real and true secret to life is that it’s unpredictable and chaotic and you will never outsmart it. In fact, if you spend your time thinking that you will, you’ll miss out on some of the greatest parts of your life. The best you can ever hope for is to learn to ride the waves as they come. And with the right friends and chocolate and trash TV and junk food and adult beverage of your choosing, the waves can actually be the best part. The waves are where you find out what life is all about.
And, unlike The Secret, that’s no bullshit.
Sincerely,
Christine
*Featured image courtesy of Pixabay.
33 thoughts on “Dear Commenter X,”
OMG Christine, you are like, the shit! I laughed so hard at this post. Props for making it all the way through The Secret. That’s up there with making it through all three 50 Shades of Grey books like I did. Except you aren’t quite that stupid. But hey – anything for our readers right? Also, you cannot expect to give a fair review of a bucket of pig poop unless you actually TRY the pig poop.
I got a truly bizarre commenter at about 1:00 this morning. She did not have good but moronic wishes for me, but wanted me to die a thousand deaths for not liking Boy George. I will have to share her thoughts soon! As far as attracting good stuff through positive thinking, I really wish I had done that before going through over 20 shock treatments. That would have really saved time and money! D’oh!
I remember your 50 Shades posts. Those were some good times. Well, not for you because you had to read it. Hahahaha!
My husband has been making a spreadsheet of all our finances, so that we can tackle this beast. In the drop down menu for payment he added a tab labeled ‘The Secret’ after checking and savings. So, just in case it ever comes through for us, we’re ready.
According to the visionary, do I get all my student loan debt forgiven if I just hope hard enough?! Noted.
But for reals, “the waves can actually be the best part.” SO true, both literally and figuratively. I mean, who wants to play in the ocean without waves to jump over?!
Yeah, so the reason anyone is in debt is because they think of debt. All ya gotta do is picture yourself dripping in cash and diamonds and voila! Easy peasy!
Right on the mark Christine. Except for that part about you believing Commenter X meant well. No, Commenter X meant to show his/her/its discomfort around people who actually have confronted life. Instead of just not reading your post, he/she/it decided to do what all uncomfortable do…try to make things better. Since there is no life experience to draw on, the uncomfortables turn to platitude with a dash of unfeeling advice not thought all the way through. I’m sorry if that came out bitter but I’ve had my fill of Xs and their advice. I’d like to tell them to just go away but Ive been trying to refrain from giving unsolicited advice.
No, no, I get it. I often feel the exact same way. This was a youngin’, barely out of their teens. Give ’em a few years. Reality will set in. Hahaha!
Good lord. I mean I am all about the power of positive thinking and all that, but I’m also all about the power of western medicine, which, unfortunately, doesn’t seem to be coming down in price anytime soon. I applauded you for being open with your finances (or lack thereof during a terrible time), people need to know they aren’t alone.
Thank you. It is an important part of illness in this country and it does need to be talked about.
YES! Loved this. The Secret can go fuck itself….Benicio Del Toro on the other hand…
Great response!! I never did understand what the big craze was about “the Secret” but someone sent me a copy of the book which doesn’t sound like it was any better than the video (didn’t even realize they had a video).
The comment above mine about Commenter X being uncomfortable because stories like yours break their perfect rosy view of life is probably dead-on. But I agree with you wholeheartedly; the waves can be the best part of life.
I had a comment yesterday from a woman who says that swimming is a natural pain killer, endorphins blah blah. She only takes Tylenol for her pain (like popping Pez) and if I wait for 3 days the moon will shift or some shit, causing my passive suicidal thoughts to go ‘way.
So, if I wish I had a giant bag of weed bad enough, some dude will knock on my door with one, huh? I’ll give it a fucking shot, I got nothing else to do.
It’s worth a try. If it works, let me know!!!
I will!
I know about finances The Secret doesn’t say what to do about a government that adds insult to injury by making sick people have to worry about finances at the same time. .
OMG!!! Christine…you hands down win post of the day…. maybe the week!!! I love and agree with everything you said!!!! I find this Secret crap hilarious. I have been putting it out to the Universe that I want my 20 year old body back….clearly the Universe has told me to go #$% myself.
Bravo!
This was brilliant. Admittedly, I have never read nor watched The Secret. But the very fact that every new-agey twit is so enthusiastically quick to recommend it to anyone suffering from, well, anything, told me pretty much all I needed to know. And your post verified my suspicions. There was a Family Guy episode where Brian became a best-selling author for his self-help book entitled “Wish It, Want It, Do It”. It was essentially a few pages of encouragement for the readers to think about what they want followed by many blank pages for them to write it down. So of course, it became a national bestseller. Just like The Secret.
Love love love this, Christine. So funny and so true. I love what you said about “riding the waves”, that is spot on. Another quote I’ve found helpful recently is that “no amount of anxiety makes any difference to anything that is going to happen”. So, don’t spend like worrying about ‘what ifs’ but equally, when stuff does come along learn to surf the waves 🙂
Commenter X is the same idiot who sends “white light and prayers” to people with sick kitties on cat-lover Facebook sites. (And then, of course, if the cat gets better, see?! It worked!)(If the cat *doesn’t* get better, or dies, well it was “god’s will” or “He needed another angel”! As a friend once said, “He’s god! Why can’t he just MAKE another fuckin’ angel!!”
BTW, it’s bullshittier with two t’s. IMHO. 😀
Definitely two t’s 😀 Bullshittier is now my Word of the Month 😀
Mine too! 😁
Hahaha! I would have to say I do see your point on bullshittier vs. bullshitier. I should have had you edit my post.
I charge 5 cents a word. So it would’ve cost you a grand total of… 5 cents! 😀
Now that I can afford!
The world is full of weak people who believe what makes them able to deal with things. And the world is full of dummies. If there is a big overlap on the venn diagram, so be it.
I’m not sure what’s worse, that someone suggested that, or that you sat through the bullshit?! You certainly put in the effort. Thank you so much for the chuckles – I agree, bullshit to the max!! x
Respectfully, Christine, if you gleefully grind an anonymous well-wisher under heel, your illness has got the better of you.
Huh. And here I thought I’d gotten the better of it. Well, thanks for letting me know all about me.
Dear Christine: you make my inner bitch gleeful. And you also made her want to consume the pound-size bag of Skittles above the refrigerator, so thanks for that.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/James_Arthur_Ray I wonder what writer of the secret, James Arthur Ray was wishing for when he killed three people at a sweat lodge?
I looked this up just now. He wasn’t the author, but he was one of the presenters on the documentary. I remember him. And I remember that sweat lodge case, but didn’t realize it was him until now.
Well… I must agree with you… me too it just infuriates me when somebody says that when I have troubled people or extremely intense and traumatic
situations in my life it is because I attracted it. This is complete bs. Maybe some people attrack this but I don’t… I studied my thought pattern, my happiness pattern, my life pattern, my desire pattern, my goals patterns and nothing drive me to attrack those pesky sociopath as… yes… I am a magnet for sociopath perverse narcissists and I am utterly exhausted to have them in my life. So, instead of putting freaking guilt on people, dear Secret, maybe giving some solace… I think that people are hurt enough like that in meeting those kind of freaks or to be stucked in impossible and traumatic situation… we don’t need to be drown in guilt by people who are presenting themselves as “professional” . This said, I enjoyed a part of the documentary. I don’t say it is complete bs but… … … thank you for your article, SickChristine… I enjoyed it 🙂
The last time someone told me I was ‘somehow attracting troubled people into my life’ I replied: ‘Am I doing it now?’ Thanks for the sanity.
Thanks for banging another nail into the coffin of mumbo-jumbo. Really enjoyed your exquisitely written demolition job.
