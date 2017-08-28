This will be my third attempt at writing this post. I’ve had two other drafts waiting for me to finish and edit, but neither of them felt right. That’s how it goes for me. That’s how I know I want to send one of my works out into the blogosphere. It feels right. For some reason, I can’t get this to feel right.
I’ve broached some pretty touchy subjects here. Politics and racism, the awful side effects of oral chemo, I’ve shown you all what my broken body looks like after having a tumor removed from it, and I’ve even discussed my astoundingly large urethra. This subject, though, might be the most touchy of all. Money. Or, in my case, a lack thereof.
This morning, as I sit on my porch and listen to the birds chirp and the fallish wind blow through the leaves on the trees, I’m waiting for word on the closing of my home in Florida. Today’s the big day I’ve been waiting months for. Of course, I’ve seen two deals fall through already, so I can’t take a breath until the money is in the bank.
Under most circumstances, the profit from the sale of our house would make me happy. Over the years that we owned it we watched the real estate market wax and wane. Our simple house has been worth way more and way less at any given time. But still, the money we will make now could have been a hefty addition to our savings account or served as a down payment on a new house here.
That won’t happen, though. Most of the money we make will go to debt, debt we incurred trying to kill the tumors in my leg. And even as I watch most of that money go out as soon as it comes in, I know I will still have more debt to pay off. All because I got sick.
I’ve had a hard time writing this piece because I don’t really want to tell you that I have credit card companies calling me every day. I don’t want to show you the stack of bills that I can’t pay. I don’t want you to know I have $5 in my savings account. It’s difficult to admit even to myself that all the work my husband has put into furthering his career feels like it’s been for naught all because I got sick.
I’d rather not tell you that last year I quit taking my oral chemo earlier than was prescribed because I was hoarding it. The money had all run out. The credit cards were all maxed. I knew when the new year came I would have no way of paying the $4300 deductible required to refill my chemo. So I filled all the prescriptions I could in the year my deductible was met and kept them hidden away in a cabinet. I was fortunate the tumor died when it did.
It’s much easier for me not to share the fact that I had no idea how I was going to keep my daughter in college this year. I don’t want to say that I’m more than 6 months past the time I was supposed to have an MRI. It’s hard for me to tell you I borrowed money from family to buy groceries last month. I don’t want to tell you any of this. I don’t want you to know.
But I have to because I’m not the only one.
Someone you know, someone you love, maybe someone you’d never expect is struggling because of the cost of healthcare. They’re delaying treatment or hoarding meds. They’re going without or falling behind. They’re failing to make ends meet and having to spread it all so thin. Someone you know has a house of cards that’s about to fall all because they got sick.
All my credit card bills are at least 60 days behind. I couldn’t pay my mortgage this month. My daughter needs money for tuition and books in just a few days. There is no more wiggle room. I can no longer rob Peter to pay Paul. The well has run dry. It all rides on this closing happening today. My entire financial future is in limbo all because I got sick.
After the three month mark on Nexavar, after three previous failures, before I left to find out if the fourth medication was the one that would work, I said a prayer. Since I don’t view God as my personal genie in a lamp, I didn’t ask God to give me good news. I asked God to make me more empathetic. No matter what news I was going to hear, I wanted something good to come out of it.
This morning I said a prayer, before dawn broke on the day that will determine how I move forward. I didn’t ask God to make the closing happen. I didn’t pray to not have to claim bankruptcy. I asked to be grateful, no matter the outcome. Let me be gracious, God, and let me be grateful.
I am grateful. I’m grateful for the people that helped us get the house together to sell. I’m grateful for friends that let me cry on their shoulder when I felt hopeless. I’m grateful for family that has lifted us up. I’m grateful for this blog that has been the greatest distraction from the heartbreak of watching our life slowly slide into a financial abyss.
It has been almost a year since I heard the words I’d long to hear for so very long. Your tumor is dead. I’ve never been able to celebrate it. I’ve never been able to exhale. I’ve never in all those months been able to relax. There was still so much to be done, a mountain of debt that had yet to be conquered. All because I got sick.
I have come to a certain place of acceptance. I don’t wake up in the middle of the night in a cold sweat anymore. I get the mail regularly now, instead of avoiding it for weeks, and sift through the stack of bills I may never be able to pay. After today, we will either have money in the bank and will begin the arduous task of cleaning up this mess or we will begin making the steps to claim bankruptcy.
I can tell you about the physical pain. I can show you my scars. You can read about the mental and emotional swings that have plagued me since my diagnosis. I have been able to let you in on that because those are the side effects of illness that are unavoidable. But this, this is avoidable. This is the post I didn’t want to write, I couldn’t make feel right, because it’s the post I shouldn’t have to write.
I shouldn’t have to tell you I’m broke all because I got sick.
(A few hours after completing this post I received word that the closing went well. Financial clean up has already begun.)
28 thoughts on “All Because I Got Sick”
We rob Peter to pay Paul in every single pay period, and every week I pray that no one gets sick or hurt and needs to go to the hospital. We’re insured and I shouldn’t be worrying about these things, but I do because it seems like none of the really horrible shit is covered.
It was unbelievably brave of you to post this given the judge-ness of people. But it couldn’t be any more honest and well written than it is, and I’m glad you did. I’m not sick, but you definitely made me feel a little less alone in my worries about money.
I have had second thoughts on publishing it ever since I wrote it. I’m still having them. Haha. I’ve written about every other aspect of my illness. This one deserves to be heard, too. At times it’s been the most stressful part about the whole thing and that is ridiculous, considering the wealth of this country.
As a Canadian living in the UK, I have only known free healthcare and although I was already grateful for it, I am even more after reading your post. I am sorry for the situation you are in. Getting sick was out of your control and you shouldn’t have to pay for it – literally! I don’t know much about American politics but I find it incredible that your current president is more worried about scraping a healthcare reform and building a wall than actually building a stronger, and free, healthcare system for all. But that’s another story… Sending good vibes your way Christine, and figers crossed that things do get better for you soon. x
Thank you and I agree with you wholeheartedly.
I almost lost my condo because I got sick and could no longer work. If it wasn’t for my best friend loaning me money, I would have been foreclosed on.
Good on the house. Fuck yeah.
Yeah, it needed to happen and I’m so relieved it did. Now to just refill the coffers before anything else happens.
I live in Canada where we have universal health care. As far as I can see democracy and universal health care can coexist just fine. Getting sick is bad enough without all that financial strain. Maybe our taxes are higher (not sure, but I know its expensive) and the system is not perfect. However, nobody here wants to give it up. I will gladly pay more taxes to ensure that nobody has to go through what you are describing. My thoughts and prayers are with you.
hugs, Carol
I would do the same. I would gladly pay more taxes if it meant my fellow Americans wouldn’t have to struggle like I have. It’s the only decent thing to do.
It is an honour to read this. I thank you for your candour and your compassion. And the lessons on the power of gratitude.
I will confess that I realized that I was holding my breath as I read, for there was an ENORMOUS sigh of relief when I saw your postscript.
Thank you. That’s exactly how I felt until I got the call. It was a very tense morning, but then it’s been a very tense few years. I’m glad I have a space to catch my breath.
Best of luck to you and your family. It is sad to go into financial mess, because of getting ill 😦 I guess that’s one of the good sides of living in Scandinavia. Medical bills-super low! Taxes- way high! But seriosly, it’s been great reading about your life!
Thank you. I have a friend in Sweden who expresses the same thoughts about her way of life.
Your honesty is so, so, I’m not sure what to say. I want to say refreshing but I think the better word is honest. Your honesty is so honest, so real, so much an example of what so many are going through with huge medical bills on top of all the other bills that don’t cease when a person gets sick. To use a cliche, it’s common to be like a duck, looking calm and serene on the surface while underneath he or she is paddling like wild. I’m so glad to hear your closing happened and you can at least begin to see light at the end of the tunnel. I’m just full of cliches today. Between reading your story and watching the news about the flooding in Texas through misty eyes, I’m doing some real soul searching about how all you have and work for can be wiped out in a mere breath or two of time. I told my husband, people who are living simply are really on to something. Not having a ton of belongings to tend to and rely upon. I, too, have multiple health issues, one of which is cancer which, like yours, is much better and less of a worry. However, with our son breaking his knee (which I wrote about) and his two surgeries and PT and my other son’s shoulder surgery and PT and my daughter’s medical issues that require test after test with the latest being an endoscopy which also isn’t cheap, I know what piles of medical bills look like. If we didn’t live in my husband’s family home, we too could be looking at issues such as yours. And the cost of our insurance is unbelievable for our family. It’s like a mortgage payment in itself. I will be remembering you as you tread these difficult waters and I want you to know, you’ve already received the answer to your prayer. In writing this and letting others know they are not alone, you’re already being grateful and gracious. Thank you.
Thank you for reading. I really appreciate the support. I hope all goes well for your son and daughter and I hope you continue on that less worrisome path.
Thanks so much. And same to you.
This makes me so mad on your behalf!
When you’ve grown up in a country with the NHS it just seems completely crazy that so many people in the US actually vote for the current system. 😦 I am really, really glad that you are okay now, and that the financial clean up has begun. But Grrr. You should not have to give up so much just to stay alive.
Have you ever considered becoming a politician? It would be amazing if there were some politicians with your experiences and empathy. Maybe that way things might improve.
I don’t know if my superfluous use of the word fuck would work too well in a political career. Hahahaha!
It’d get the vote of sensible people!
Personally, I’d find a few honest “fuck” words refreshing after what is now being said.
P.s. This is nothing to do with your post, but I keep thinking that I love your new hair in your profile piccy. I figured I should tell you that you look amazing. 🙂
Thanks! I’m getting it cut Wednesday. It’s so overgrown now.
Oh, Christine, thank you for this raw post. I think you are performing a service for so many by pointing out the realities of health care in America. And I admire your prayer for empathy and gratefulness. And I am so happy that you were able to add the good news at the end about your house closing. Hopefully this is the beginning of more good things to come your way.
I hope it is too. Thank you.
We have been there, done that, bought the T-shirt in several colors. We’re still digging out. It’s awful and I hate it but it is a truth that needs to spoken. I am so glad your closing went well and I hope things start getting easier for you and your family.
Thank you.
Gawd you write about heartrending shit so so well!!! SO immensely glad the house sold!! Gradually you’ll dig your way out. Christine, do you ever feel well enough to maybe do a bit of work at home, say on computer? Writing or editing others’ stuff for a nice fee? You’d sure be capable of it!! But whether you’d want to… or are able to…?
Proud of you for your honest post, it must have taken a lot of courage. Sending love and strength your way.
Thank you for such an honest look at something that is so, so wrong with this country. I’m so glad your sale went through. Hang in there!
