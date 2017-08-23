Spread Love Like Sunshine

Regular readers may know that I sometimes like to spread the bloggy love. I’ve spread it like STDs and I’ve spread it like sugary confections before and now, in a bit of a twist, I’m going to spread it like sunshine. The lovely Becca Barracuda at The Married Cat Lady nominated me for the Sunshine Blogger Award and wasn’t that awfully kind of her? I’ll answer for you. It was. And thank you, m’dear.

This is where I must confess that I am a bit of a curmudgeon about these blog award thingies. I don’t really like them all that much. You’ve got to answer questions and scrounge up a list of a dozen blogs that you like and the hyperlinks! My god the hyperlinks! It’s a lot of work. Then you’ve gotta ask those dozen people to do work too and you’re busy, so you know they’re busy and it’s just a guilt ridden, link making mess.

But I really am overdue for a Spread Love post and who can resist the charms of The Married Cat Lady? Not I. So, I decided to combine my resistance to conformity and this sunny and bright award. Sunshine Blogger Award rules will be amended somewhat because ain’t nobody got time for that. (If you want to play by the rules click here to find them.)

I’m supposed to pick 11 blogs to award. No, ma’am. Nuh-uh. I’ll choose 5, like I normally do on my Spread Love posts. I’ll answer the questions because I think they’re pretty clever, but I won’t make up 11 of my own. Holy hell, I can’t remember what I had for breakfast. How am I supposed to come up with 11 questions off the top of my head? I’ll do 5. So, basically I should have just call this post 5 Questions for 5 Bloggers, but then the sunflower picture wouldn’t make any sense.

As always, no pressure. If you want to spread the sunshine, go for it. I’m not gonna make you or anything. You’re grown. Do your thing, chicken wing. In the end, I just want you people to know, I read you and I love you and I’m glad you make the choice to hit the Publish button.

Now, onto the business at hand…….

These are the 11 questions I am to answer, in no particular order:

What is your favorite thing about blogging?

The greatest thing about blogging is the community. You get to meet really funny, intelligent, and creative people. People you conspire with and reap inspiration from. People that are a little off center in the most beautiful way. Like an older sibling, they may give you a wet willy from time to time, but they’ll circle the wagons for you when you need it.

How did you come up with the name of your blog?

It literally just popped in my head one night when I was brushing my teeth. I had no idea what it meant. I had no desire to start a blog. I thought it was cheeky, so I wrote it out on a post it note and went to bed. About a month later I started this little thing here and never looked back.

Where do you write your blog posts?

Usually sitting on my porch as the sun rises, kitty by my feet, cup of coffee by my side. Sometimes at the kitchen table and rarely in bed at night. I’m not a fan of writing at night. I find it exacerbates my insomnia. But when you’re inspired, you’ve gotta jump on it before you lose the fire.

Which Hogwarts house would you be sorted into? (Here’s a link, if you need it.)

I don’t need no stinkin’ quiz to tell me which house I’m in. Gryffindor For Lyfe!!

Are you a cat person or a dog person? (Or neither?!)

If you don’t know by now, then you can kindly exit stage right. I’m a cat kinda gal.

Backstreet Boys or *Nysnc?

Ain’t nobody better than JT! *NSYNC, baby!

What is your favorite TV show to binge watch?

The last show I binge watched was Orange is the New Black. The one I think I could always binge forever and eternity is a tie between Breaking Bad and The Walking Dead.

Describe yourself in 3 words.

Grateful. Passionate. Tender.

What is the last thing you ate?

Tums. Damn heartburn.

Who would you pick to be your celebrity BFF?

Amy Poehler seems like the most down to earth, intelligent, and hilarious chick in the universe. I’d love to hang with her.

What is the last picture you took on your phone?

My eldest found that at some gigantic dirt pile in South Carolina that’s famous for its quartz deposits. She found many other specimens, but this one blows the others away. Given that one her majors is geology, she was pretty excited about her prize. I have to tell you, I’m excited for her. She’s a good egg. She deserves all the prizes in life. If you’re reading this, eldest, go clean your room. Mommy loves you.

Now onto the 5 Questions for 5 Bloggers, with the reminder that none of you have to do a damn thing if you don’t want to. You don’t have to thank me or tag me or give a damn if I’m alive or dead. You’ve just got to know I enjoy what you’re doing and I think others will too.

First, the 5 questions:

How do you know when you’re in love? What is your spirit animal? What is your favorite blog post that you’ve written? What music do you wallow to? Ocean or mountains?

Now, the 5 bloggers:

Dorky Mom Doodles

Knocked Over By A Feather

Actual Conversations With My Husband

the whirly girl

Freckled Foolery

If you are one of the bloggers listed above and you want to play by the actual rules and not my made up ones you can click here to find them. As for the rest of you, off you go, get on it. You’ve got some reading to do.

*Featured image courtesy of Pixabay.