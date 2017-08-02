I’m a liberal, therefore I am contractually obligated to read HuffPost every single day. Well, at least that’s what the internet says and the internet is always right, right? One day, while performing my daily duty I ran across an article titled, The 5 Secrets Of People Whose Homes Are Always Clean. First of all, I was shocked that “They Have a Maid” was not all five of the secrets and B.) bullshit.
I’m sure you’re out there, clean home people. In fact, I think I actually fraternize with a few of you. Perhaps the reason you have clean homes is because you adhere to HuffPo’s secrets instead of eating half a bag of Skittles while watching a Jersey Shore marathon, but that’s beside the point. Still, I’d have to argue that no one has ever had a clean house for more than 7 consecutive seconds because that is my experience and I believe it to be true of all people. That’s the other thing I learned on the internet, feelings are facts. The other other thing the internet taught me is that cats are super funny.
Since 97.68374% of my knowledge is centered around having a not so clean house I decided the world needed a list that showcased the breadth of my knowledge. I know. I know. It’s very selfless of me, but I am here to serve my readers. Plus, I have all sorts of time on my hands unlike those people who keep their house clean all the time. Suckers.
5 Secrets Of People Whose Homes Are Never Clean
1.) They have kids. As I stated before, my home has never been completely clean for more than seven consecutive seconds and that is due in part to the fact that I have chosen to procreate. I love my children, I do, more than I love myself, but children are sticky. One of my kids is a full grown adult and she is markedly less sticky than the one that is underage. Plus, she doesn’t live at home, so her stickiness doesn’t really impact my life anymore. The littler one, though, leaves a trail of sugary drops everywhere he goes. On the counter. On the dishwasher door. On the floor all the way to and from the fridge. No matter how often I break out the sponge, everything is sticky. Welcome to my Chocolate Factory, you can call me Willy.
2.) They have pets. I have a cat, Jojo. You may know her from such blog posts as, Relationship Status: It’s Complicated and A Day In The Life Of This Sick Blogger’s Cat. Jojo uses any opportunity to seek revenge on us. One of her favorite ways to be vengeful is to use the kitty litter box IMMEDIATELY after I clean it. I clean and scoop and sweep, making everything pristine, risking potential infection from her “deposits” only to have her hop right back in there and make more work for me. As if that weren’t petty enough, she makes extra certain to create a trail of litter carried from her fluffy paws all the way across the floor and throughout the house. If you thought Legos were murder on the feet, tiny boulders of dried clay are mass murder. Basically, Jojo is Ted Bundy.
3.) Their bodies are a little wonky. I’m not even going to pretend like my home was immaculate before I became ill. I was, at least, less sucky at housework before I had a softball sized tumor growing in my upper thigh. There were many weeks after my surgery where I was unable to walk on my own. As if you didn’t already know, it’s hard to run a vacuum when you’re using a cane. Oral chemo brought its own complications. After spending hours in the bathroom losing the entire contents of my bowels I didn’t much feel like washing dishes or wiping the dust from the slats of the blinds. Even today, I have times where the pain is just too much. The greatest thing about laundry, which also happens to be the worst thing about laundry, is that it will still be there when you’re able. Same goes for the dust and the dishes. I know this from vast experience.
4.) They have any type of food allergy. The husband and the little kid have food issues. I’ve got issues as well. No, no. Food issues. Ok, I’ve got other issues, too, but today we’re strictly talking about food. As a consequence of said issues, we rarely eat out. I don’t really mind. I love to cook and I’m thankful that I’m able to keep these fellas healthy. The downside to my home kitchen being our own personal IHOP is that there is a constant stream of dirty dishes. I’m forever loading or unloading the dishwasher or slowly whittling down the ever growing pile of syrup encrusted forks and plates. It never ends and the sink is never clean and that’s a reality we’re all just going to have to deal with. Luckily, my sink is deep and can hide a multitude of culinary sins.
5.) They have a closet full of crap that is bursting at the seams and the contents are waiting to fall on them. We’ve recently moved. The day the movers came was the closest I’ve ever been to a psychotic break. When I first walked into our empty apartment I was certain the entire contents of our home would fit here. I suppose they would have, but at a certain point in the unpacking process I quite simply gave up. I was like, I’ve got dishes and clothes and a place to park my ass at night. I’m good. The rest of it just went into the back closet, which is now so precariously packed that every time the door is opened I fear I will meet my death via 857 boxes falling on my head. When we have a guest stay with us and they think they can use the closet for its intended purpose, I am forced to run scrambling to quickly shut the door lest they become a victim of my poor stacking job. It probably makes me look like I’m a serial killer and that’s where I hide the bodies, but in reality I just don’t want my friends and family to know I suck at cleaning. Besides, any fool knows you hide the bodies in the attic. Duh.
20 thoughts on “5 Secrets Of People Whose Homes Are Never Clean”
True! All true. Fridge cleaning, that (among other things) is my weakness. What is really in there? I’m not sure and I don’t know that I want that kind of knowledge. Why didn’t I throw out that Green Goddess dressing again?
I laughed my way through the post-Thank you! I think you’re right, the world needs more acknowledgment of the 7-second rule!
Our fridge is where good food goes to die. I can’t tell you how many times I’ve said, “oh that’s where that went” since I’ve lived here. Of course, by the time I find it it’s got an entire mold ecosystem living on top of it.
Absolutely positively exactly unquestionably right! All the above. But I would add one thing. Stupid “open” floor plans that put all the rooms in view of each other. In spite of having offspring, animals, and being male, I’ve kept a fairly clean house for 30 some years. Then I moved into an apartment with its “open floor plan to create luxurious, spacious living areas. No wall is higher that 4 feet and there is no escape from any unwashed cup, unhung jacket, or unracked magazine. (Fortunately the bedroom maintains its privacy so we can avoid the unfluffed pillows. And then some.) Curse those architects and cheap apartment contractors!
That’s how our new place is. It’s all on display, all the time.
Hilarious!
My cat = exactly like Jojo, *loves* to pee/poop in the just-cleaned (by ME) litterbox. Grrr.
Other thoughts: At least you *have* a f—–g dishwasher! Grrr.
At least you *have* a closet available to stack boxes ‘n’ shit in!
At least *one* of your two kids is gone now!
At least you *have* a husband. Oh wait, he’s like another kid. Grrr.
He drinks soda. I think the sticky trail to and from the fridge is due in part to that.
I love this! I recently read an article (New Yorker, maybe?) about how lovely, and somehow possible, it is to live in a clean house. I felt guilty and inadequate for days. Thank you for setting me straight.
I will forever champion the cause of maintaining a less clean house.
What does it say about my husband that he’s the one leaving all the stickiness everywhere? I don’t even have kids, but I totally sympathize. Also, only HALF a bag of Skittles? Christine, it’s time to up your game.
I’m slacking. It’s embarrassing.
Yes, yes, and yes. Like Emily, I too do not have children. I cannot imagine what will happen when I do. I will have to get a dishwasher, most definitely, and I will probably never vacuum again.
PS I can hear my cat kicking his litter out of the litter box as I type this. -_-
These cats know what they are doing. It’s a conspiracy.
I am part of the 97.68374%. I refuse to be a dust bunny fanatic. There are more important things to accomplish, like bingeing Sherlock or starting a new serial-killer-murder-mystery. And yes, the cat litter …. omg.
Yes, much better use of your time.
I sort of like it when the dust bunnies are so big that you can pick them up as a ball of fluff. It feels like you are accomplishing more if you save the cleaning until they are huge.
Eep. I don’t even have your excuses and I still find it hard to keep our flat clean! At the moment we don’t have much “stuff” or even furniture. You’ve thought that means it’d be easier to keep everything tidy…but as I don’t have draws to hide things in, it’s still messy.
I’m a rubbish wife.
Having said I don’t have your excuses, I do have a cat who does exactly what JoJo does…although he recently decided to abandon the litter tray. Now he goes and pees in our bath! So our bath is the one part of the house that is super clean because I have to disinfect it several times a day!!
Jojo’s not looking so bad now!
Lol. I made JoJo look like a saint! I bet you were not expecting that today!!
Jojo thanks you!
Before kids, I usually had a room or a closet that would serve as a sort of ‘mess tent’ in the literal translation. I would just throw all my odd and end shit in there. The rest of the place was neat and organized. After kids, I tried to maintain one room or closet that was neat and organized because the rest of the place had been commandeered by my young ‘uns.
