I Need To Tell You

One day, lamenting the fact that my hands were in so much pain I could not finish coloring a page in my snazzy new adult coloring book, I was met with this unsolicited advice:
My hands hurt, too, but I just take my time and if it takes me a week to color a page then it takes me a week. Remember, it’s not the destination, it’s the journey.
Cool story, bro, but you’re going to have to take your candy coated zen master bullshit elsewhere because I’m telling you my hands hurt. I’m telling you that these hands used to wedge clay and spend hours at the pottery wheel without so much as a cramp or an ache. Now, there are days that I can’t open a pickle jar.
These hands used to garden and grate and chop and slice and type and write and color and do all manner of things and now they hurt almost every single day. Same goes for my other joints. I ache. I pop. I creak. There are nights when I go to bed early simply to make tomorrow come quicker in the hopes that it’s better than the day before.
This body used to run. This body used to stretch. It used to climb and swim and bike and look forward to pain because it knew it was temporary. It knew it was going to be stronger afterwards. Now it has to give in before I want it to. These days the leg that would never quit sometimes comes out from under me without warning.
I’m telling you that I’m learning how to live in a body that betrayed me and it’s not easy, nor is it graceful and it’s not going to happen in a timely manner. I have days where I’m mad, so mad my blood boils. I can laugh it off, but not for your convenience, or mine for that matter. I cry when I cry and I’d love to tell you it’s going to get better but it’s been more than four years and I’ve still not figured it out.
So, it’s fantastic that you have found some splendid way of going with the flow and taking it as it comes and finding the silver lining in every dark cloud, but I have not. Your words of wisdom fell flat. They dropped right at my feet and I stomped them into the earth. I don’t need your words. I need your ears. I’m telling you my hands hurt.
I don’t need you to fix me. Don’t cheer me up. Don’t tell me to look on the bright side. I’m telling you my hands hurt. I’m telling you I can’t perform a simple task, a task that a child does all day long. I’m telling you I can’t express myself. My creative outlet is gone. I feel less capable. I sometimes struggle to find my worth. Hear that.
My pain, my tears, my frustration and anger don’t make me ungrateful, so don’t you dare suggest it. I can feel all these things and still know I’m lucky. I get that it can be worse. I know others would wish for my problems, but I need to cry. I have to wallow in bitterness. Either I acknowledge those feelings, I own them, or they own me. It’s that simple.
I’m telling you my hands hurt, hurt too much to hold a pencil. I’m telling you I’m sad that I want to finish a page in a day, but I can’t. I’m telling you that I don’t want to take a week to do it. My heart wants it now and doesn’t understand why my hands can’t make it so. Hear that, please. Feel that broken heart of mine, just for a second, so you know I need your comfort because I’m not just telling you my hands hurt. I’m telling you my soul aches.
I may have laughed about it yesterday or found some deep, inspirational lesson in it the day before, but today I need to be fucking pissed about it. Today I need a hot bath with Jeff Buckley. I need an extra slice of pie and the space to be an angry beast. Today I just want to bury my head in the covers and pretend it never happened because sometimes that’s what I mean when I tell you my hands hurt.
I’m telling you my hands hurt because I’m trying to learn to live with it. I’m telling you my hands hurt because I feel lost and afraid. I feel weak. I’m telling you my hands hurt because I hoped you would empathize. I needed you to be gentle and kind. I’m telling you my hands hurt because I don’t understand why this happened to me and I need you to let me hate it. I can’t be happy now. I don’t have hope. Hear that.
I’m telling you my hands hurt, but what I really mean is that I hurt and I need time. I need a few more days or a few more years to figure it out and I will. I do it everyday. I learn how to navigate my anger and my tears. I learn how to get around weakness and embarrassment and a never ending stream of humility. But first, I need to tell you my hands hurt. I don’t need you to solve the problem. I don’t want you to put a pretty bow on it. I need to tell you my hands hurt and I need you to hear what that means.
45 thoughts on “I Need To Tell You”
I have not seen another person be so fucking honest.
I can sense strength, so much of it. Because, I have suffered too. A different kind of emotional pain. Equally excruciating.
Yes somedays it fucking hurts and we don’t have to fucking sugarcoat it.
Damn right we don’t. Thank you.
I get this entire post on a cellular level. Thank you for writing the TRUTH Christine.
Thanks, Mer. It means the world to me.
This is fantastically written (as always). I completely empathise and thank you for writing this so honestly. Sometimes (pretty much most of the time) when I complain, I just want people to say “I’m sorry, this is shit” give me hug, followed promptly by some cake. I rarely am seeking advice. I just need an outlet for my emotions trying to cope with pain or lack of mobility. All the best Christine xxx
Thanks so much. And, yes, cake is really the only true answer in life.
I feel this in so many ways, maybe not in a physical pain level (though often that’s the case after work) but definitely on an emotional level. Sometimes I feel things and I don’t want someone to fix them. I don’t want advice to help me cope. All I want is to be safe in feeling the way I feel, to know I can think it sucks, that I can hate that reality, and that’s okay. It makes me nuts when people don’t get that.
I’m so glad you wrote this. It’s a good reminder to give myself permission to feel the way I feel.
Um, I don’t know how to break this to you … but, err, when you said you wanted a bath with Jeff Buckley – well, brace yourself… he’s actually dead.
Gulp.
Ohhhhh. You meant listening to his music! Phew. Well let’s be ecstatic about that. But the hand thing is the shitz! I liked your essay 😊
Beautifully written. Incredible.
Thank you.
Your honesty captivates me. Body betrayal feels so impossible to understand. Like this thing I’ve counted on, that my brain thinks is capable of anything, has suddenly become an evil entity–like a terrible tyrannical boss–restricting my potential. You expressed, without self-pity, the desire to just BE in your reality and for others to give you the space and time to figure it out. Of course, I don’t want you to experience pain, but I do want to hear you. Thank you for reminding me how to do that, and how to listen to myself better, too.
Wow, you said exactly what I’ve wanted to say so many times.
Thank for reading!
LikeLiked by 2 people
:’-(
If I had a whole damn pie I’d give it to you.
At least take heart knowing you’ve created a beautiful, painful, honest, brilliant piece of writing. I commend you.
Thank you.
Dear Chronic Mom,
I hear you.
It’s almost as if you were inside my head when you wrote this. Thanks for saying what, I’m sure, many of us have thought from time to time!
Thanks for reading. It was cathartic to write it.
It’s kind of scary. We know how awful we feel at times but others don’t seem to get it. I think that needs to change.
five O’Clock Charlie
Laurie
I am hearing you. Loud and clear.
Thank you for that.
I understand!!! I am 56 and am having the same trouble. At the computer keyboard, when I try to crochet, when I try to write long periods with a pencil or pen, and I haven’t even tried adult coloring books. My husband is disabled so he often tells me how he feels, but when I tell him something I can’t do, he just sort of shrugs because I am still going to work every day (on a computer), I did finish the baby blanket for my new great-grand nephew, and he thinks adult coloring books are a foolish waste of time. It hurts. And it hurts being scared that whatever his hurting might be something more serious than just getting older. I think you stated your feelings perfectly. We hear you!
It’s a scary prospect facing your body’s failings. It helps to know we’re not alone. Thanks for listening.
How are you doing
I am doing ok. Some days are less painful than others. My tumor is dead and for that I am thankful.
This is amazing. Very well written 👏👏
Thank you!
I hear you dear, I hear you. This was such an honest piece of writing and I wish every person on earth could read it and understand how to show empathy to people who really need it.
Thank you so much for reading!
Most people want to help but don’t know how. We often end up saying the wrong things. Even I, who live with injuries/disabilities, sometimes make the same mistake. One thing I tell relatives and friends: don’t tell me some people have it harder. I already know that. Everyone is dealing with something and I’m dealing with this.
Great post!
I’ve made the same mistake as well, more times than I care to admit. Now I know. Thanks for reading!
Thank you for being open, honest, and telling it like it is. I don’t have any physical problems, so I don’t know what you’re going through. I do know this. When you say your hands hurt – I believe you, and wish, only the best for you.
Thank you!
Seriously! Exactly! Sometimes we don’t need to hear that it will be okay. They need to hear that we’re not okay. Love your strong words!
Thank you. I appreciate that.
I’ve been in that space; I have MVPS and I hate not being able to push myself because of the sharp pain in my chest (and the panic attacks that follow it). I can’t spar well either and I’m embarrassed watching my younger siblings surpass me because I can’t push myself as easily as them. Empty platitudes don’t help, especially when your depressed about it, but its nice that they were trying to cheer you up.
I don’t know if you’ve tried this already (or even if it’ll help in your situation) but tiger balm usually helps my hands when they cramp up. I’ve messed my hands up pretty bad by crocheting nonstop for a month at a time and that’s usually my trick to keep going.
I’ve heard about it, but never tried it. I’ll have to try it. Thanks.
I could feel the pain in your words. Well written indeed!
Thank you!
Having several family members who deal with pain daily, I really love that you expressed it in such a straightforward, real way.
I appreciate that. Thanks!
Is is such a powerful post. I’m happy you wrote it so I can better understand people who have similar things going on for them.
Wow Christine. First, I don’t know how I missed this post. Its sooo friggin raw! I love that the same person who has me laughing at a cantankerous neighbor is also the same beautiful woman that is brave enough to share the darker aspects of living “the good life.”
No solutions offered here, looks like you’re well on your way. But I’m still going to say (because it would make MY heart hurt not to) … I’m sorry your hands hurt.
